DAK's Spices: Perfect Fish and Red Marinade

Ingredients:

Tilapia defrosted or other favorite fish

Oil - olive oil, grape seed, or coconut oil

Your favorite DAK's Spice

Directions:

Once the filets are defrosted, place on a plate. Spray the outside of the fish with cooking spray or olive oil in spray pump. Coat the outside of the fish generously with your favorite DAK's SPICES. If it looks like the spice is not sticking to the fish, spray with another layer of olive oil or cooking spray. Let the fish sit for several minutes to absorb the spice before flipping over to the other side. Coat the other side with cooking spray or olive oil in spray pump. Coat that side generously with DAK's. Let sit for about 5 minutes to absorb the spice, use more spray if it does not look like the spice is sticking. While the fish is sitting with the spices, heat up the skillet.

Heat a nonstick skillet to medium high heat. When the pan is hot, add the fish. Cook the fish for about 3-4 minutes or longer on each side depending on how thick the filets are. If you are not using a non-stick skillet, heat 1 tsp of oil in skillet before adding the fish to keep fish from sticking. Serve immediately

For sides, most grocery stores sell fresh veggies in steamable bags. Steam the veggies in the microwave. We are also in love with cauliflower rice which you can also get in steamable bags for the microwave. To serve, drizzle with olive oil or spray butter. Sprinkle the veggies/cauliflower rice with another DAK's favorite spice.

DAK's SPICES ORIGINAL RED MARINADE



Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of brown sugar or honey

2 tablespoons of olive oil

3 tablespoons of lime juice

2 teaspoons of DAK's ORIGINAL RED

Directions:

Whisk in a bowl. Add to what you want to marinate. Marinate!!! Shrimp don't take as long to marinate, maybe 30 minutes. Chicken and pork can marinate for several hours or overnight. If you want the marinade to be spicier, you can always add more of the Red!!

