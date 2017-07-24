DAK's Spices: Perfect Chicken

Ingredients:

Boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Oil - olive oil, grape seed, or coconut oil

Cooking Spray or Olive oil in spray pump

Your favorite DAK's SPICE, Original Red, Steakhouse, Lemon Pep, or Blackened

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Put an oven safe pan on a stove top over medium high heat with a tsp of oil.

Trim and pat dry the chicken. You can spray PAM or cooking oil on the chicken to help the seasoning stick better. Season generously with your favorite DAK's Spice blend. Don't worry about being heavy handed, DAK's is salt free, preservative free and MSG free. By now the oil should be hot.

Brown the chicken on each side for about 3-4 minutes per side. You want a nice sear on the chicken breast. Transfer to oven. Bake for 15-20 minutes depending on thickness of the breast. You want the inner temp to be 165. We usually use a meat thermometer to let us know when they are done. Remove from oven. Let rest for 5-10 minutes before serving.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.