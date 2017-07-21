Man charged in Sylacauga BOE burglary

A man is facing charges after a burglary involving the Sylacauga Board of Education.

Doyle Vincent Wyatt is facing up to 10 years behind bars after being charged with third-degree burglary in connection with property taken from the board on Saturday, July 15.

All items were located and returned to its owner, according to police.

Wyatt's bond is set for $10,000.

