Back-to-school sales tax holiday starts this weekend

Back-to-school sales tax holiday starts this weekend

By Jenna Beach, Digital Marketing Manager
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

This year's back-to-school tax-free weekend happens a little earlier than normal. 

In accordance with Act 2017-120, the back-to-school sales tax holidays will now be held on the third full weekend of July every year instead of the first full weekend of August.

Beginning on Friday, July 21 at 12:01 a.m. through Sunday, July 23 at 12:00 p.m., retailers are exempting their sales tax for consumers, as an incentive for shoppers to spend money. 

Shoppers will have the opportunity to purchase certain items including school supplies, clothing, books, and computers with no state sales tax added. 

For a list of participating cities and counties, and a list of products that are eligible for the tax free weekend, click here.

  Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:47:42 GMT
    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

  Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:57 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:57:26 GMT
    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

  TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:49:37 GMT

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

