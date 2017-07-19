Back-to-school sales tax holiday starts this weekend

This year's back-to-school tax-free weekend happens a little earlier than normal.

In accordance with Act 2017-120, the back-to-school sales tax holidays will now be held on the third full weekend of July every year instead of the first full weekend of August.

Beginning on Friday, July 21 at 12:01 a.m. through Sunday, July 23 at 12:00 p.m., retailers are exempting their sales tax for consumers, as an incentive for shoppers to spend money.

Shoppers will have the opportunity to purchase certain items including school supplies, clothing, books, and computers with no state sales tax added.

For a list of participating cities and counties, and a list of products that are eligible for the tax free weekend, click here.

