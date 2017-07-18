Helena native qualifies for U.S. Women’s Amateur

Qualifying for a USGA golf tournament has been Grayson Gladden’s goal for more than a year.

“Scott my coach and I had a goal of at least qualifying for one women’s amateur while I was in college,” Grayson Gladden said.

And just last month, the upcoming sophomore at Arkansas State did just that, qualifying for her first U.S. Women’s Amateur golf tournament.

“My qualifier was in Atlanta, Georgia, and top six got in automatically and I tied for fourth shooting one over 73,” Grayson added.

Gladden competed in a qualifying tournament last year, but didn’t make the cut so since then she’s put all of her effort on the putting green focusing on her short game.

“I’ve always been a pretty good ball striker, but my short game was always lacking and I’ve been putting and chipping really well this summer,” Gladden said.

Gladden, who started playing golf at nine years old, is just one of two women from the state who have qualified for the national tournament.

“It’s an honor really, it’s really tough to get into and to just represent Alabama, I hope I can make everyone proud,” said Gladden.

The U.S. Women’s Amateur will take place Aug. 7-13 in Chula Vista, California.

