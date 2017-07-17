Auburn University Fan Day is set

The annual Auburn Fan Day will take place Saturday, August 19 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. CT behind the Auburn Athletics Complex in the

Indoor Practice Facility and Watson Field House.

This annual preseason event gives tiger fans a unique opportunity to interact with their favorite players and coaches.

Access to the practice facility area will open at approximately 3:15 p.m. to allow fans to begin getting in line for autographs.

The autograph session will end promptly at 5:30 p.m.

The 2017 Auburn Football team will be located in the Indoor Practice Facility.

The seniors will be on the west end of the building seated at assigned tables.

All other players will be on the east end of the building in random order in chairs.

The Auburn volleyball and soccer teams will also be located in the Indoor Practice Facility.

Coach Malzahn will be located on the bottom floor of the Auburn Athletic Complex, while Aubie, cheerleaders and the Tiger Paws will be located in the Watson Fieldhouse.



