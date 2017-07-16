UAB golfer Keur wins Carolinas Amateur

UAB golfer R.J. Keur cruised to a win at the Carolinas Amateur in Johns Island, SC.

He came up a shot short of tying the tournament record. He was the only golfer to shoot all four rounds in the 60s this week.

Keur set another record with the largest margin of victory at seven strokes. In the end. he finished at 19 under par.

