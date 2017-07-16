Fred: Flooding hot spots in Hueytown and Hoover

The Flood Warning has expired for Jefferson county but continues until 11:45 a.m. for West Central Shelby county.
Flooding continues to be a concern in a few areas including Hueytown and Hoover.
