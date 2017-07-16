Fred: Flooding hot spots in Hueytown and Hoover - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Fred: Flooding hot spots in Hueytown and Hoover

Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC
Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC
SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

The Flood Warning has expired for Jefferson county but continues until 11:45 a.m. for West Central Shelby county.

Flooding continues to be a concern in a few areas including Hueytown and Hoover.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly