Fred: Flood Warning in effect

A Flood Warning is in effect for southern Jefferson county until 10:30 a.m. Some locations likely to experience flooding include Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Bessemer, Hueytown, Fairfield, Pleasant Grove, Midfield, Brighton, Lipscomb and Sylvan Springs.

Heavy rain will likely cause flooding in these areas. Over the past 24 hours, over 4 inches of rain has fallen in some locations in south Jefferson county. Bessemer, Hueytown and Hoover will be most prone to flooding.

