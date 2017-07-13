SECMD17: Auburn players take their turn speaking to the media

The Auburn Tigers were in Hoover on Thursday for SEC Media Days. Three players spoke, including Daniel Carlson (K), Tray Matthews (DB), and Braden Smith (OL).
