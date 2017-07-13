Malzahn confident in role as head coach - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Malzahn confident in role as head coach

Auburn Head football Coach Gus Malzahn has earned the name “offensive guru” in college coaching, but now he is taking more of a CEO role in delegating to his assistants.

“That’s where I am in my career, and I’m okay with that,” said Malzahn.

The fifth year head coach took a step back last season in regards to helping coach the offense and focused mainly on being a head coach instead of trying to do both.

“I've learned some things, I've grown up making my name as an offensive guy, but it's been hard to do both, so last year I decided to step back, and it feels good,” Malzahn added.

“I've seen a difference. He seems more calm, cool, and collected. He's not as focused on the offense. I see him more on defense now and more interactive on special teams and I like that,” said defensive back Tray Matthews.

A difference the Tigers hope pays off this fall, especially when it comes to meeting the high expectations surrounding the program.

“Auburn is a place that expects to win championships and I do too. And the good thing is this year is we have a chance and we have to seize the moment,” said Malzahn.

Malzahn even compared this year’s team to the 2013 squad that came up short in the BCS National Championship game to Florida State.

“I know our players are hungry. They are motivated. They have that chip on their shoulder, I haven’t felt this way about a team since 2013,” Malzahn said.

Auburn opens the season on Sept. 2 against Georgia Southern.

