Malzahn confident in role as head coach

Point guard Davion Mitchell is transferring to Baylor after playing in all 34 games as a freshman at Auburn.

The second-seeded Tigers defeated No. 1 Georgia 10-5 to win the 2018 NCEA National Championship. This marks Auburn's fourth national title, joining championships in 2006, 2011 and 2013.

After having no players taken on the first day of the 2018 NFL Draft, two Auburn players went early in Friday's second round.

Auburn CB Carlton Davis goes in 2nd round to Tampa Bay Bucs in 2018 NFL Draft

The Auburn Tigers rounded out the 2018 NFL Draft with four players being selected and three on day two.

Auburn Head football Coach Gus Malzahn has earned the name “offensive guru” in college coaching, but now he is taking more of a CEO role in delegating to his assistants.

“That’s where I am in my career, and I’m okay with that,” said Malzahn.

The fifth year head coach took a step back last season in regards to helping coach the offense and focused mainly on being a head coach instead of trying to do both.

“I've learned some things, I've grown up making my name as an offensive guy, but it's been hard to do both, so last year I decided to step back, and it feels good,” Malzahn added.

“I've seen a difference. He seems more calm, cool, and collected. He's not as focused on the offense. I see him more on defense now and more interactive on special teams and I like that,” said defensive back Tray Matthews.

A difference the Tigers hope pays off this fall, especially when it comes to meeting the high expectations surrounding the program.

“Auburn is a place that expects to win championships and I do too. And the good thing is this year is we have a chance and we have to seize the moment,” said Malzahn.

Malzahn even compared this year’s team to the 2013 squad that came up short in the BCS National Championship game to Florida State.

“I know our players are hungry. They are motivated. They have that chip on their shoulder, I haven’t felt this way about a team since 2013,” Malzahn said.

Auburn opens the season on Sept. 2 against Georgia Southern.

