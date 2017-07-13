Alabama may soon have another cancer awareness tag

This is a story that is near and dear to my heart since I was actually diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2012. I'm healthy today, but still plenty of people battle this terrible disease United States. In fact, colorectal cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths. This is why an Opp teenager is taking colon cancer awareness on the road - literally. Merrill Ann Culverhouse has secured development for the first speciality license plate promoting colon cancer awareness and screenings in Alabama and the second in the country.

"I wanted to come up with a permanent source of funding in the form of a statewide speciality license plate to promote colon cancer awareness, raise funds to fight and treat it, and provide hope for colorectal cancer survivors and those affected by the disease," said Culverhouse.

Culverhouse's father was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2013. She and her father both traveled to Washington, DC this past March to lobby for awareness and increased funding for colon cancer.

"There is an alarming rate of people being diagnosed with colon cancer and many are younger than the recommended screening age of 50 like my dad so this is a personal crusade to promote awareness," said Culverhouse. In fact, I was diagnosed with colorectal cancer at age 40 and there is research showing more people are diagnosed with colorectal cancer at younger ages.

The license plate design has been approved by the state and Culverhouse has one year to secure 1,000 pre-commitments before you will see them on Alabama Highways. You can pre-commit to the purchase at https://precommit.mvtrip.alabama.gov/. The cost is $50 with a $50 renewal fee each year. The majority of the proceeds go to Rumpshaker, Inc based in Birmingham to promote colon cancer awareness and early screenings.

