Bentley sues to get his conceal carry gun permit back

Ex-Alabama Governor Robert Bentley lost more than his office when he plead guilty to two misdemeanor campaign finance law charges earlier this year.

He also lost his permit to carry a concealed weapon in Tuscaloosa County.

"Well this is how we treat every other citizen. That's the bottom line. We're not doing him any different than we would anyone else," Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy said.

He says it's been standard procedure for years.

"Anytime someone is arrested, we actually take the permit from them," Abernathy added.

A document filed in Tuscaloosa County court asks to "appeal the revocation of a pistol permit issued to him by the Sheriff of Tuscaloosa County on May 12th of 2014."

Bentley's attorney declined to comment about the lawsuit.

Abernathy said Bentley can still carry a gun.

"Their legal right to carry a weapon is not taken from them at that point. You still have open carry here in the state of Alabama. They can carry the weapon on their side, open carry. They just cannot have the permit that allows them to carry the weapon concealed," he added.

No court date is set.

Abernathy explained after Bentley has completed all the requirements of his guilty plea he can reapply for this conceal carry permit.

