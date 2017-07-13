Top Birmingham chefs join forces with March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction

One of Birmingham’s most popular charity food events, March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction presented by Medical Properties Trust, will return for its 22nd year on September 21, 2017. The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook.

A who’s who of prominent area chefs will prepare their signature dishes created exclusively for the evening, paired with fine wines and spirits resulting in a memorable, mouth-watering extravaganza. Chef Kirk Gilbert of the Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook will be joined by a stellar lineup of chefs from more than a dozen of the area’s most prominent restaurants including Chef Chris Hastings of Hot & Hot Fish Club, Chef Rob McDaniel of SpringHouse, Chef George Reis of Ocean, Chef Becky Rabiee of Vino, Chef Sean Butler of Revolve Kitchen & Brew, and many more.

Following the tastings, there will be a spirited live auction featuring unique once-in-a-lifetime opportunities and special Fund the Mission.

“The Signature Chefs Auction is a unique opportunity to experience the diverse culinary talent in the Birmingham area while celebrating and supporting a great cause,” said 2017 Chair Rollins Montgomery, President of Montgomery Transport, LLC and March of Dimes board member. “We are thrilled and honored to have this gifted group of chefs joining us in our mission to help give every baby a fighting chance.”

Funds raised by Signature Chefs Auction help support prenatal wellness programs, research grants, neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) family support programs and advocacy efforts for moms and babies.

Today, one in every 10 babies is born premature, including one in every nine babies in Alabama. The March of Dimes is committed to funding research to find the answers to problems that continue to threaten the lives and health of babies.

In addition to Medical Properties Trust, sponsors of note include Baker Donelson, Protective Life Corporation, M.J. Harris Construction Services, Truckworx, Montgomery Transport, Bradley LLP, Brookwood Baptist Health, Hagler & Brocato, LLC, First Commercial Bank, and WBRC FOX6 News.

Sponsorships are still available and range from $2,500 to $25,000. Companies and donors who commit to a top-level sponsorship by August 4 will receive tickets to an exclusive VIP Reception where guests can mix and mingle in the Billiards Room, enjoy a drink at no cost, and look forward to some special guests.

For more information, visit signaturechefs.org/Birmingham or contact the March of Dimes office at (205) 588-0511. Patrons are also encouraged to like and follow the March of Dimes Alabama on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

