Groundbreaking held for new Holt High School

The Tuscaloosa County Schools broke ground Thursday morning on a new Holt High School.



Although Thursday marks the groundbreaking ceremony, work is already underway on the site at the end of Keene Drive. TCSS has the school projected for a Fall 2018 opening.

Many Holt community members have discussed the desire for a new high school for years. In addition, the area was devastated in the April 27, 2011 tornado. Longtime Holt resident and Brown’s Greenhouses owner Margaret Brown says she is excited to have the new school close to her business. Brown rebuilt in the same spot where her business was destroyed by the tornado.

“It'll help our businesses as well as the community,” Brown said.

“We lost so many families, that we're hoping that this new school will make people want to move back in the area and come back to Holt," she continued. "I think it will help the students to be proud of a new school and to excel more academically. I think it will just be a good thing all in all.”

According to the Tuscaloosa County Schools, the new Holt High School will be built for a capacity of approximately 525 students. It will include a media center, gymnasium, classrooms, band/choral/drama/fine arts classrooms, and a career tech center, among other features.

