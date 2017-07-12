Tide finds extra motivation from heartbreaking loss to Clemson

National champion Alabama will face Louisville in ABC's first Saturday Night Football game, and Miami plays LSU on Sunday night of the season-opening weekend.

National champion Alabama will face Louisville in ABC's first Saturday Night Football game, and Miami plays LSU on Sunday night of the season-opening weekend.

Former Alabama and Arizona State quarterback Blake Barnett, once a five-star recruit, has transferred to South Florida, where he'll be immediately eligible to play with two seasons remaining.

Former Alabama and Arizona State quarterback Blake Barnett, once a five-star recruit, has transferred to South Florida, where he'll be immediately eligible to play with two seasons remaining.

Kentucky will host Kansas on Jan. 26 in the headline matchup of the 2019 SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

Kentucky will host Kansas on Jan. 26 in the headline matchup of the 2019 SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

Just when you thought it was all quiet on the Alabama quarterback front, Nick Saban is adding another!

Just when you thought it was all quiet on the Alabama quarterback front, Nick Saban is adding another!

There's no better motivation than losing a national championship game with just one second left on the clock.

"It definitely motivates us. I room with Jalen Hurts and we have a couple of posters around the dorm just showing the score around so we can remember that we lost so we can remember when we get tired we have to work harder," said wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

It's the Tide's 35-31 loss to Clemson that has fueled a different kind of concentration for the Tide this off season.

"When you're climbing a mountain, you always look up, you never look back and we aren't looking back," said head coach Nick Saban.

"I mean we've been pressing this summer Our conditioning is one of the toughest we've been through, but the guys are killing it, going the extra mile," center Bradley Bozeman said.

Something the Tide believes they did not do last year especially when it comes to focusing on the small details.

"We are going to let things slide anymore, we aren't letting the small things go away. I don't care if it's socks, if you're not wearing the right socks or the right shoes, we're going to say something to you," defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick added.

The Tide open the season against Florida State on September 2 in Atlanta.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.