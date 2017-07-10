Tuscaloosa County authorities looking for owner of horse found

Give the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Department a call if you're missing a horse.

Animal control officers were called to Rose Boulevard about a mile off Highway 82 about a horse running free on Thursday.

Several days have gone by and they still haven't found its owner.

"It's important to find the owner of the horse right now because it's actually in a foster care setting and someone is temporarily taking care of the horse making sure its fed and watered," Deputy Jason Powell told WBRC.

Deputies say the horse was found in and remains in good condition

