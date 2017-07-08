Significant Weather Advisory in effect until 11:30 a.m.

A Significant Weather Advisory is in effect until 11:30 a.m. for West Central Walker, Southeastern Marion, Fayette and East Central Lamar counties.
Winds in excess of 40 mph will accompany this storm. Torrential rain is also occurring which may lead to localized flooding.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning will also accompany this storm.
Seek a safe shelter until the storm has passed.
