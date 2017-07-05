Kenneth, born March 2006 enjoys singing, drawing and learning to play instruments. He also enjoys attending football games. Kenneth earns average grades at school. He has an IEP to help him with math and reading. His favorite subject is Science. He enjoys attending church and learning about God. Kenneth longs to be adopted by a two-parent family.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.