Fourth of July patrols on Lake Tuscaloosa

Officer Shane Sanford patrols the biggest beat in the city of Tuscaloosa for TPD.

"It's going to be a lot of boat traffic on the Lake," Sanford explained to WBRC.

Lake Tuscaloosa is more than 25 miles long.

Sanford, another officer and Marine Police with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will be on the lookout for anyone making things dangerous for others on the Fourth of July.

"We want everybody to come out have a good time. But keep in mind your boater safety rules, we don't want to have anybody hurt," Sanford added.

They're watching for violations like having too many people on watercraft, jumping into the lake from elevated positions and drinking and boating.

Drinking alcohol on the Lake is illegal because it's city owned property.

And if you get ticketed for offenses, the fines are costly. Some are as low as $200 and others can reach $500 plus court costs according to Sanford.

Kevin Reilly believes holidays like the 4th of July are meant for fun.

But people using watercrafts in these waters should take safety and rules of the lake seriously.

"If you're being careless around other boaters, it's not going to be safe for anybody. So that's the number one thing, make sure you're safe around other boaters," Reilly expressed.

