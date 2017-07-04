Tuscaloosa's 'Celebration on the River' Independence Day event happening Tuesday evening

Tuscaloosa will host the seventh annual Celebration on the River, the city’s Fourth of July celebration, Tuesday evening in and around the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater.



Tuscaloosa Parks and Recreation Authority’s (PARA) Kids Zone will open at 6 p.m., across from the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Gates will open to the Amphitheater at 6 p.m., and a concert featuring American Idol winner Taylor Hicks, followed by the Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra, will begin at 8 p.m. Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:10 p.m.

Admission to all of the events is free, as well as parking at the City of Tuscaloosa’s downtown parking deck and a shuttle running from the deck to the Amphitheater.



For the first time, the City of Tuscaloosa will enact an entertainment district for the event, which allows guests to purchase an alcoholic beverage from participating businesses and take it with them throughout parts of Downtown and the Riverwalk.

Concessions will be available for purchase at the Kids Zone and inside the Amphitheater.

The Kids Zone features games and activities for kids, including water inflatables. A PARA spokesperson encourages families to bring a towel if they plan to use the water inflatables.

"July 4th is our country's birthday. So it's a great time to come out, put on your red, white and blue,” PARA spokeswoman Becky Booker said.

On Tuesday morning, crews assembled the bouncy houses and inflatables that are part of PARA's Kids Zone.

"We're looking very much forward to it. We've got the little wrecking ball here, a couple of slides and stuff. We're pretty excited about it. We're definitely will be out here early," Conrad Hurst explained.

Hurst can't wait for fireworks to close out the show around 9 o'clock Tuesday night.

"Well I've always been a fan of fireworks myself, and I feel like it's just such a great tradition of the Fourth of July," Hurst continued.

