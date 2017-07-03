University of Alabama launches Bama Latino nursing program - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

University of Alabama launches Bama Latino nursing program

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

The University of Alabama received a 1.7 million dollar grant that will help put more Latino nurses through school.

The Capstone College of Nursing at  UA wants to help increase the diversity of the nursing workforce. 

Their program Bama Latino is designed to educate 80 Latino nurses over the next four years.

 School officials said associate degree nurses can get their Bachelors degree with most of their tuition paid for.

 “We know patient outcomes improve when patients are cared for by people who are like them. That they can be more culturally sensitive to them,
 that can speak their language,” said  RN mobility coordinator Michelle Cheshire.

Cheshire said the Registered nurse population is 83 percent white and less than five percent is Hispanic. The university is working with the National Association of Hispanic Nurses to recruit and fill 20 spots for the fall.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

