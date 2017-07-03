Northport police arrest suspects in multiple car break-ins

Three people are in custody after a series of car break-ins in Northport.

The break-ins happened last week in subdivisions off Highway 43 and Mitt Lary Road in Huntingdon Meadows.

Thieves checked for loot left in unlocked cars.

"All these vehicles were left unlocked. And they were just going from door to door, from residence to residence, opening cars and taking whatever they can find from inside the cars," according to Northport Assistant Police Chief Keith Carpenter.

Northport Police arrested Keanthony Warren, Adam Carson and a juvenile they're not identifying Friday on 3 counts each of breaking and entering a vehicle.

They're accused of going around neighborhoods at two in the morning, checking for unlocked cars and leaving with stolen items in book bags.

"Some of the property taken were a laptop computer and a pistol was taken out of one," according to Carpenter.

Neighbors say people have to be more responsible when it comes to their belongings.

"It's oh I forgot to lock my car and they took my purse. Well people need to understand, if you leave something in your car, they're going to have a temptation to come in cause they see something," Roy Gregg told WBRC.

Police advise not to leave anything in plain sight in your vehicle and to lock your doors after you leave your car.



