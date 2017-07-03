Kids can learn early in life how to swim

Daniella Susnara says it's still possible for a child to stay above water even if they fall in a pool accidentally.

"You just want them to be able to float. So they fall in the water, they don't know how to get to the edge? That's fine. And they just flip over to their back and they just know how to float til help arrives," Susnara said.

She offered advice to parents two days after a two-year-old nearly drowned in a swimming pool at a home in Blount County.

Susnara, a graduate assistant at the University of Alabama and an instructor in the Swim to the Top Program, believes kids as young as two years old can get used to being in the water.

That's also important to keep them from panicking in the water.

"As soon as you create that fear of water or they're uncomfortable in water, it's really hard to change that," according to Susnara.

She says some kids can float on their back for up five minutes.

Once they're comfortable floating, learning to swim gets easier.

"The child might not want to do such lessons at that time, but in the long run, it pays off cause it could save a life," Susnara explained.

