Kids can learn early in life how to swim - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Kids can learn early in life how to swim

(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

Daniella Susnara says it's still possible for a child to stay above water even if they fall in a pool accidentally.

"You just want them to be able to float. So they fall in the water, they don't know how to get to the edge? That's fine. And they just flip over to their back and they just know how to float til help arrives," Susnara said.

She offered advice to parents two days after a two-year-old nearly drowned in a swimming pool at a home in Blount County.

Susnara, a graduate assistant at the University of Alabama and an instructor in the Swim to the Top Program, believes kids as young as two years old can get used to being in the water.

That's also important to keep them from panicking in the water.

"As soon as you create that fear of water or they're uncomfortable in water, it's really hard to change that," according to Susnara.

She says some kids can float on their back for up five minutes.

Once they're comfortable floating, learning to swim gets easier.

"The child might not want to do such lessons at that time, but in the long run, it pays off cause it could save a life," Susnara explained. 

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:47:42 GMT
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:57 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:57:26 GMT
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:49:37 GMT

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly