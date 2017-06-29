Two teens indicted in fatal shooting of Wenonah High senior

Two of the four teens charged in the murder of a 17-year-old Wenonah High School senior have been indicted by a grand jury.

DeQuerius Fair and Monsure Davis were both indicted on capital murder charges in the death of 17-year-old Juzahris Webb and attempted murder charges for a person with Webb at the time of the shooting.

On Tuesday, January 31, Webb was fatally shot while walking home with someone after school.

Surveillance video showed a car drive by Webb and his friend. An individual could be seen leaning out of the car window before Webb fell to the ground.

Two other individuals - ShaQuon Edwards and an unidentified 15-year-old - have also been charged in Webb's death.

