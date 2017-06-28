Tuscaloosa police searching for credit card fraud suspects

Tuscaloosa authorities are searching for two suspects they say fraudulently used a debit/credit card to purchase over $3,500 worth of items on May 23.

The two suspects are described as a white man and a white woman in their early to mid-30s, driving a 1990s Ford F-150. Investigators are seeking multiple felony warrants for both suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-152-7867 or the Criminal Investigation Division 205-248-4850.

