Tuscaloosa police searching for credit card fraud suspects

Tuscaloosa authorities are searching for two suspects they say fraudulently used a debit/credit card to purchase over $3,500 worth of items on May 23.
The two suspects are described as a white man and a white woman in their early to mid-30s, driving a 1990s Ford F-150. Investigators are seeking multiple felony warrants for both suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-152-7867 or the Criminal Investigation Division 205-248-4850.
