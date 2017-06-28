Mickey: Back to the norm

Just before you get spoiled with our brief stretch of nice weather. Yep, you knew it, it's expected to change. Before I get into this, jump on out to the pool today. It's gonna be a great day pool-wise with highs near 90, mostly sunny and Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Tonight, we'll see increasing clouds with lows around 70 and SE winds around 5 mph.

Here we go with a return of southerly wind flow and Gulf moisture building in for Thursday through forever. OK, not forever, but if it lasts through the 4th of July it seems like it. And it does.

We get back into that good ole boy southerly weather pattern. You know it, humid and muggy hot stuff with a chance of a shower in the afternoon.

Scattered afternoon showers take us through the weekend and through the 4th. No severe storms are expected, but monitor your First Alert weather app for a rogue thunderstorm or two.

Have a happy "hump day"!

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.