Birmingham to get Federal help to crack down on crime

Attorney General Jeff Sessions wants to crack down on crime in a number of cities including Birmingham. Sessions says there needs to be more boots on the ground to combat the growing problems.



Birmingham is one of 12 cities that the National Public Safety Partnership program will provide federal resources to.

Attorney General Sessions says the new program will hone in on reducing gun crimes, drug trafficking and gang violence.



We're told the help will come in the form of technology that can try and get a better handle on some of the crime-ridden areas.



Birmingham Mayor William Bell says the city doesn’t want to profile anyone but at the same time wants to use every resource available to make things safer. Bell says no additional federal manpower is heading to the city.



“There's been an uptick all across the country and the fact that Birmingham is being included as one of the model cities to use the resources to

get technology in place to deal with some of the crime. I think the citizens would like to see that happen. We want to make sure we do it the right way and not profile anyone,” Bell said.



This is a continuation of sorts of President Obama's efforts to crack down on violent crime across America.

The Justice Department created PSP and the task force in response to President Trump’s February 9, 2017, Executive Order charging the agency with leading a national effort to combat violent crime.



You can read more on the program here: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/attorney-general-sessions-announces-creation-national-public-safety-partnership-combat



