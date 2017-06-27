On Your Side Investigators: Appointments sought for newly created Jefferson County cemetery board

People packing the Brownsville Heights community center Tuesday as state and local lawmakers talked about the recently passed Jefferson County Cemetery Board bill.

The seven member board will oversee for-profit cemeteries and supervise the maintenance of them. Representative Rep. Juandalynn Givan helped spearhead the bill.



“Cemeteries are big issues not just in Jefferson County, not just in Cullman, not just in Tuscaloosa but really throughout the entire state of Alabama,” Givan said.



A portion of the money collected by the county's pistol permit fees will help fund the board. Among its duties, the board will have the authority to file lawsuits against cemeteries. County inmates will also assist with cemetery clean up.



“It took the people to speak. It took the people to really get the wind moving in the right direction to get this ship floating,” Birmingham Mayor William Bell said.



This has been a grassroots effort to get to this point. Those who played a role in making this happen tell us their work has only just begun.



“It’s needed because we tried to do it on one-on-one with the owners. It would not work so we decided it had to be something stronger,” Loretta Knight, who helped organize the group of concerned citizens said.



We told you about one of those owners in April. We've learned he no longer owns Zion Memorial Gardens cemetery. It now belongs to his ex-wife so this group is hoping to be able to work with her more to address complaints.

Over the next several weeks, House and Senate members will appoint members to the board.





Copyright 2017 WBRC. All Rights Reserved.