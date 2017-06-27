Snap Chat's newest feature raising security concerns

The popular social media app, Snap Chat is raising a few safety concerns with its latest feature. It’s called “Snap Map,” and it pinpoints your exact location all the way down to the cross streets.

“It worries me because we don’t really know who is getting that information, even though you can set it up to know who can and can’t see you but it still worries me security wise who can see me and what time of the day,” said Snap Chat user Kadyn Wallace.



David Swatzell of Birmingham also shared some concerns. “ If it allows you to opt out of it , it may not be as weird . It might be okay , but it definitely is a little strange, a little creepy.”



These concerns are heightened for parents. The app is extremely popular among young children and teens.

Tray Lovvorn, Executive Director of Undone Redone, a ministry that teaches parents how to protect their children online. He says now more than every that it’s important to know who their friends are online.



“If you don't really know who the friends are and they are sharing with all the friends, you can certainly lead someone to your home. Kids can turn this on and someone that they don't really know knows exactly where they are at any given moment,” said Lovvorn.



So how can you protect your children? Lovvorn suggests checking your privacy settings.



The “ Snap Map “ feature allows you the option to go into" Ghost Mode".



It ensures that no one , not even your friends will know your whereabouts



Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.