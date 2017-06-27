Drones helping first responders respond to scenes

First responders in Vestavia Hills thanking technology for helping them complete a successful search and rescue on the Cahaba River.

Vestavia Hills police department was able to find four lost tubers on the Cahaba Monday evening in forty minutes. A search that fire fighters say normally takes several hours but thanks to new equipment, that time was cut in half. And when working search and rescue situations, time is of the essence.

Captain Ryan Farrell says when working search and rescue situations time is of the essence and having eyes in the air instead of boots on the ground is more efficient.

"The terrain is difficult, it is over grown, it is steep, so if you don't know exactly where you are going, it complicates it," he explains.

So being able to see 400 feet in the air gives them a big advantage.



"It helps in a number of ways to getting aerials of a hazardous material spill. You are putting a piece of equipment in danger to access a situation instead of our personnel," Captain Farrell states.



The rotary club raised enough money to buy these drones for both the fire and police department .

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.