Pay could be one of the reasons for Tuscaloosa city schools teacher shortage.

Tuscaloosa city school officials worry they are losing out on good teachers because of how much the state and the district can afford to pay.

There are several factors influencing how much money educators make.

“Everybody's got to contribute I think,” said Granddad Bill Hunter. Hunter believes we should invest more in education across the board, starting with teachers. “I think our taxes are pretty low as far as education goes,” said Hunter.



Executive director of Human resources Deron Cameron said the budget for Tuscaloosa city schools has 70 percent going to staff and the other 30 going to student resources.



That doesn't leave a lot of leeway for pay raises for teachers. According to Cameron the last salary increase was 1 percent a couple of years ago.



“Nobody ever likes to have their taxes increase however that money goes towards schools, that percentage of money goes towards schools which could go to compensation,” said Cameron.



And with the district being short about 20 teachers they want to recruit, retain, and reward somehow.



“We want to keep our wonderful teachers in the classroom, teaching our students cause they’re our most valuable asset, we value them we know compensation isn't the main stay for them staying here,” said Cameron.



Hunter wants his granddaughter Allie to continue to have good teachers and thinks it's not just up to the school system to ensure that.

“The success of the school is probably a function of the community in general,” said Hunter.



Cameron said the school system is considering possibly giving a 1 percent pay increase this year.



In the meantime, they pay for national board certifications as another incentive.



