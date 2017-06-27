Pay could be one of the reasons for Tuscaloosa city schools teacher shortage.

First responders in Vestavia Hills thanking technology for helping them complete a successful search and rescue on the Cahaba River.More >>
First responders in Vestavia Hills thanking technology for helping them complete a successful search and rescue on the Cahaba River.More >>
Roger Kimbrell calls Lake Tuscaloosa a resource people should be safe and free to use. He favors a decision by the Tuscaloosa City Council to address safety concerns surrounding boat docks along the lake.More >>
Roger Kimbrell calls Lake Tuscaloosa a resource people should be safe and free to use. He favors a decision by the Tuscaloosa City Council to address safety concerns surrounding boat docks along the lake.More >>
Expect mostly clear skies Tuesday night with overnight lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday should be mostly sunny and warm.More >>
Expect mostly clear skies Tuesday night with overnight lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday should be mostly sunny and warm.More >>
The Birmingham City Council will be holding a Community Council meeting at Regions Field on Thursday, July 6 at 6 p.m.More >>
The Birmingham City Council will be holding a Community Council meeting at Regions Field on Thursday, July 6 at 6 p.m.More >>
Saturday night's robbery at a Tuscaloosa gas station reminds Julie Gresham everyone who comes inside a convenience store doesn't want to buy something. Some want to take things by force.More >>
Saturday night's robbery at a Tuscaloosa gas station reminds Julie Gresham everyone who comes inside a convenience store doesn't want to buy something. Some want to take things by force.More >>