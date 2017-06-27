FIRST ALERT: Expect scattered storms by Thursday

Expect mostly clear skies Tuesday night with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Wednesday should be mostly sunny and warm. This is your pool day if you get a chance. Highs will reach around 90 west of I-65 and for most of the area, expect temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Tropical moisture is returning later this week. If you're planning around the rain Thursday, expect to see some scattered showers/thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Rain chances will be around 40-percent. We'll keep scattered storms in the forecast through Friday and the upcoming weekend. Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase by Saturday.

FIRST ALERT: The thunderstorm potential is quite high for Saturday. The best rain chances will develop during the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. It will be a good idea to keep the WBRC First Alert weather app handy this weekend to track the rain. Rain chances Sunday also look fairly high. We'll continue to see spotty showers and thunderstorms through Monday and Tuesday.

Fourth of July Forecast: Rain chances will remain elevated with highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances should decrease during the evening.

