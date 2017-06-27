Birmingham City Council meeting Thursday, July 6

The Birmingham City Council will be holding a Community Council meeting at Regions Field on Thursday, July 6 at 6 p.m.

Those who wish to speak at the meeting should arrive between 5:30-6:00 p.m. to sign up for the speakers list.

The agenda for this meeting will be available online early next week and can be found at http://www.birminghamalcitycouncil.org/meetings/city-council-meetingagendas/.

