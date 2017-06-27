Program helping absent, suspended students needs more funding

The Birmingham City Council will be holding a Community Council meeting at Regions Field on Thursday, July 6 at 6 p.m.More >>
Saturday night's robbery at a Tuscaloosa gas station reminds Julie Gresham everyone who comes inside a convenience store doesn't want to buy something. Some want to take things by force.More >>
Fairfield residents are rushing to protect their homes from another round of wet weather. Many people are still seeking supplies to recover from last week’s tornado.More >>
Roger Kimbrell calls Lake Tuscaloosa a resource people should be safe and free to use. He favors a decision by the Tuscaloosa City Council to address safety concerns surrounding boat docks along the lake.More >>
The Gardendale Police department hopes to send a wake-up call to parents about the dangers lurking online. A detective is giving insight into how sexual predators target children and how good they are...More >>
