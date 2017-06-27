Tuscaloosa city council to consider new inspection procedures for piers, docks

Roger Kimbrell calls Lake Tuscaloosa a resource people should be safe and free to use.

He favors a decision by the Tuscaloosa City Council to address safety concerns surrounding boat docks along the lake.

"You don't need electricity running close to water. They don't mix too well," Kimbrell said.

Earlier this year, homicide investigators determined two women drowned after they were electrocuted on their dock.

"We felt an outpouring from the community for the city to get involved in inspections this way," City Councilman Kip Tyner explained.

Tyner wants to hear the results of an investigation by water and sewer staff.

They're expected to talk about new permitting and inspection procedures for structures on Lake Tuscaloosa, particularly those with electrical components before Tuesday's city council meeting.

Changes could also include warning signage for all structures with electricity, a requirement of annual inspections and a requirement of electrical disconnects on the shoreline.

The city expects to fill an open position for an inspector to go around and to each dock and inspect docks.

City officials say some immediate action regarding piers and docks on Lake Tuscaloosa could happen within the next 90 days.

