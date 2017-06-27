Folks in Fairfield working to tarp roofs before rain returns

Fairfield residents are rushing to protect their homes from another round of wet weather. Many people are still seeking supplies to recover from last week’s tornado.

At the Wright Center, Karen Brown is a Fairfield native now living in Helena. But she felt compelled to come and drop off food and other supplies to help tornado victims.

"They need clothing. They need donations. They need food. They need toothpaste. They need toothbrushes. They need tissue. They need everything they need to live," Brown said.

Juanita Gulley was one of those picking up supplies at the center. "I needed it. Just about everything in my refrigerator I had to throw out." Gulley said.

While residents in Fairfield are grabbing much needed supplies, there is a growing fear. Rain is coming Thursday and tarps are going to be needed.

"We are looking at possible rain Thursday. We need to know every house in need of coverage," Veronica Edward-Johnson with Volunteer Organizations Activity Disaster said.

More tarps are in need in Fairfield. Greater Birmingham Habitat for Humanity has been doing what it can to cover houses. "Rain's coming Thursday. We are trying to get as much done while the sun is shining here. If it gets wet again it creates bigger problems," said Charles More with Habitat for Humanity. The organization has put tarps on about 29 homes as of Tuesday.

Anyone who wants to donate tarps can contact the city of Fairfield at City Hall or the Wright Center. Meanwhile, residents continue to work on homes trying to beat the rain.

