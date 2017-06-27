Jeffco. tax fight continues

A group of community activists in Jefferson County are fighting the refinancing of a one cent sales tax saying it's illegal.

The Committee to Save Jefferson County announced today, they have filed an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a lower court ruling that legalized the refinancing of a one cent tax.

The group points out former state lawmaker Oliver and a Birmingham law firm pushed for refinancing the tax with a bill in the legislature. Both have been linked to a bribery scheme by federal prosecutors.

Today some Jefferson County community activists announced they are going all the way to continue challenging the refinancing of a local sales tax.

"Oliver Robinson was on contract with Balch and Bingham and Balch and Bingham are now lawyers working with the county that is traveling up to New York to try to borrow more money on what we feel like is an illegal and corrupt bill," William Muhammad with the Committee to Save Jefferson County said.

The Committee to Save Jefferson County says the state legislature illegally allowed the County to refinance the school construction tax. An Alabama court okayed the tax. The activists call it illegal.

"If you are going to violate the law just sell crack. It's a violation of the law. They put it out, we are going to do this with it. If it violates the constitution then why don't we just sell drugs." Muhammad said.

Jefferson County Commissioners defend the refinancing saying it's legal and will benefit county services and all schools in Jefferson County.



