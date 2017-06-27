Jeffco. tax fight continues

A group of community activists in Jefferson County to fight the refinancing of a one cent sales tax saying it's illegal.More >>
You had better take advantage of the sunshine for the next few days because rain returns by Thursday. This afternoon we're looking at just a few puffy cumulus clouds with mostly sunny skies.
The DCH Health system is looking to establish a community sexual assault program which would be a first of its kind for Tuscaloosa County.
New signs from the Birmingham Police Department hope to prevent loitering.
A Tuscaloosa City Council committee is scheduled to discuss safety on Lake Tuscaloosa, specifically with regard to structures with electrical power on the lake, in a special called meeting Tuesday afternoon.
