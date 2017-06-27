Warning to parents about online sexual predators and how they lure minors

The Gardendale Police department hopes to send a wake up call to parents about the dangers lurking online. A detective is giving insight into how sexual predators target children and how good they are at it.



"These predators are manipulative, they're good," said Detective Kyle Pannell.



Sexual predators online keep Gardendale police Detective Kyle Pannell very busy. He investigates online sexual crimes against minors.



"They groom the child to think they're friends," said Pannell. "They gain their trust over time."



In the 5 years he's investigated these crimes, Detective Pannell has learned the way sexual predators work to find their victims. Many of his arrests have been men from surrounding states, willing to travel to meet minors.

He says the predators set up fake accounts on social media through apps like Instagram, KIK and Facebook.



"So they can troll Facebook for a friend of a friend of a friend, reading kids profiles," said Pannell.



They're looking for kids who are vulnerable or need attention. Pannell says once the predator is able to connect with the child through private messages or posts, that's when the grooming begins.



"The type of predators we deal with focus on children or teens going through something at home or at school," said Pannell. "They (predators) exploit that, it's maybe an opening for them."



Eventually, the predator becomes someone the child feels they can confide in and then the compliments begin.



"How is my young beauty this morning' ", said Pannell.



Detective Pannell read part of an actual message sent by a suspect in one case.



"I've told you from day one how beautiful you are. Every morning you text, you put a smile on my face.' "



"They're grooming your child and will eventually set up a meeting," said Pannell.



Detective Pannell doesn't want to scare parents, but instead make them aware of how big of a problem this is and how it can happen to their child.



" I've heard this in every case; that 'I've never dreamed my child would say these things, I've never dreamed my child would talk to someone they don't know, I've never dreamed my child would send pictures to them' ", said Pannell.



Detective Pannell says you have to monitor your child's cell phone and social media accounts. He strongly encourages installing a parental control app on your child's electronic devices. You can find them in your app store. Here are some of the top rated ones that we found:

Norton Family Premier

Phone Sheriff

ESET Parental Control for Android

Net Nanny

Qustodio Parental Control

