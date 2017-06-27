Warning to parents about online sexual predators and how they lure minors

The Gardendale Police department hopes to send a wake-up call to parents about the dangers lurking online. A detective is giving insight into how sexual predators target children and how good they are...More >>
The Gardendale Police department hopes to send a wake-up call to parents about the dangers lurking online.More >>
A group of community activists in Jefferson County to fight the refinancing of a one cent sales tax saying it's illegal.More >>
A group of community activists in Jefferson County to fight the refinancing of a one cent sales tax saying it's illegal.More >>
You had better take advantage of the sunshine for the next few days because rain returns by Thursday. This afternoon we're looking at just a few puffy cumulus clouds with mostly sunny skies.More >>
You had better take advantage of the sunshine for the next few days because rain returns by Thursday. This afternoon we're looking at just a few puffy cumulus clouds with mostly sunny skies.More >>
The DCH Health system is looking to establish a community sexual assault program which would be a first of its kind for Tuscaloosa County.More >>
The DCH Health system is looking to establish a community sexual assault program which would be a first of its kind for Tuscaloosa County.More >>
New signs from the Birmingham Police Department hope to prevent loitering.More >>
New signs from the Birmingham Police Department hope to prevent loitering.More >>