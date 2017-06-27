FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorm potential climbs for late week

You had better take advantage of the sunshine for the next few days because rain returns by Thursday. This afternoon we're looking at just a few puffy cumulus clouds with mostly sunny skies. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s today with low again in the 60s. The sky will be partly cloudy tonight.

Wednesday should be mostly sunny and warm. This is YOUR pool day if you get a chance. Highs will reach around 90 west of I-65 and for most of the area expect temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Tropical moisture is returning late week. If you're planning around the rain Thursday, expect to see some scattered showers/thunderstorms after 1pm. Rain chances will be around 40-percent. We'll keep scattered storms in forecast through Friday and the upcoming weekend. Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase by Saturday.

FIRST ALERT: The thunderstorm potential is quite high for Saturday. The best rain chances will develop during the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. It will be a good idea to keep the WBRC First Alert weather app handy this weekend to track the rain. Rain chances Sunday also look fairly high. We'll continue to see spotty showers and thunderstorms through Monday and Tuesday.

Fourth of July Forecast: Rain chances will remain elevated with highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances should decrease during the evening.

