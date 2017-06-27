Store clerks concerned after recent robbery in Tuscaloosa

Saturday night's robbery at a Tuscaloosa gas station reminds Julie Gresham everyone who comes inside a convenience store doesn't want to buy something. Some want to take things by force.

"I don't really let it bother me until something like this happens," Gresham said on Tuesday.

She manages the Barron's Crossing convenience store on Highway 69 South.

Gresham is on guard after a clerk was shot in the head during Saturday's night's robbery.

"It's scary cause like the picture showed, the man walked right in with the gun in his hand. He knew what he was going to do," Gresham went on to say.

Security footage shows the suspect dressed in black, face covered, carrying a gun.

Authorities suggest clerks make sure their windows aren't blocked so they can better see who is in the parking lot and may be coming into the store.

"I think it might give them a little bit extra warning if they see somebody pulling up in a mask or something to hit the button, to lock the door if they can," according to Capt. Kip Hart with Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide.

Gresham's store has security cameras too.

And she's also talked to her employees about being more aware of who comes into the store.

"We have to do the best we can until and hope that they find him soon," Gresham added.

