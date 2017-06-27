Tuscaloosa City Council to discuss structures with electrical components on Lake Tuscaloosa

A Tuscaloosa City Council committee is scheduled to discuss safety on Lake Tuscaloosa, specifically with regard to structures with electrical power on the lake, in a special called meeting Tuesday afternoon.



In the spring, when two women were killed on Lake Tuscaloosa, investigators said preliminary autopsy results showed the deaths were a result of electric shock drowning.



Electric shock drowning happens when electric current leaks into the water, often from a deck or marina, and someone is either paralyzed and unable to swim or electrocuted.



The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting says water and sewer staff will talk about an investigation into current permitting and inspection procedures for structures on Lake Tuscaloosa.



The agenda lists policy items that will be discussed, including warning signage for all structures with electricity, a requirement of annual inspections and a requirement of electrical disconnects on the shoreline.

