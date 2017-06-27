FIRST ALERT: Climbing rain chances by Thursday

The rest of Tuesday features a 10 percent chance for a passing shower across northeast Alabama, otherwise dry weather prevails. We will see some puffy cumulus clouds forming and temperatures rising into the middle 80s. Any cloud that forms will fade away to clear skies after dark. Look to the west at sunset and see the crescent moon before it sets around 11:15 p.m. Oh and enjoy the feel to the air Tuesday night and tomorrow morning because muggy air returns on Wednesday afternoon.

Gulf moisture builds northward on Wednesday afternoon and you’ll start to notice the sticky feel to the air. Temperatures rise to around 90 degrees. I have added in a 20 percent chance for a shower or storm south of I-20 after 4 p.m. to account for the moisture lifting northward.



A FIRST ALERT for scattered showers and a few storms returning on Thursday! This rain could cause flooding problems, so we advise you to stay closely connected with us for updates. More scattered rain and storms are likely on Friday and lingering through the weekend. If you have camping plans this weekend and or going to any of the local rivers, make sure you have a way of getting warning information in case there are flash flood, flood or river flood warnings issued. Keep a close watch on your kids and do not let them play near bodies of water.



The chance for Mother Nature’s fireworks persists through the 4th of July. Again, it’s too early to get too specific on the potential impact times and locations of showers and storms. As we get closer to Independence Day we will be able to get more specific.



It does looks like shower chances will set up each morning starting on Thursday and lasting through Sunday. Those that work outdoors will be challenged by passing rain.



Severe storms? Right now we don’t have that in the short term forecast. If that were to change then we would be the first to alert you.



