Mickey: A few more days of sunshine!

Alright alright. This is some nice stuff, isn't it?! Look forward to another day of dry air, with lower dewpoint/humidity levels than we are accustomed to for a summer's day. We all know this isn't going to last, but let's enjoy it while we can. Our morning cloud cover should give way to sunshine by this afternoon. Expect highs again into the mid-80s and winds out of the north around 5 mph.

Tonight should be mostly clear, lows near 66 and north to easterly winds around 5 mph.

It looks like we will squeeze out one more day of all day sunshine on Wednesday. Highs are expected to be a little warmer tomorrow, into the upper 80s.

Our forecast changes as we head into Thursday through the weekend. Our ridge of high pressure is expected to shift to the east, and as that happens winds should wrap around the clockwise rotating high and come out of the south, bringing in Gulf moisture. This will not only bring us more humid air but give us a good chance of heat-activated showers and storms in the afternoon.

This same, basic pattern is expected to be with us through the weekend and into much of next week.

They said it couldn't last...and it looks like they're right! :)

