Family warns of fire hazard after fidget spinner burst into flames

Fidget spinners are everywhere but are they a fire hazard? A family in Gardendale says their fidget spinner burst into flames after being put on the charger.

A few days ago, Kimberly Allums heard her son screaming upstairs. He just plugged in his Bluetooth fidget spinner. You can play music through built-in speakers in some of the spinners.

“He noticed that it burst into flames and he just started screaming. I was downstairs and all I heard was ‘fire..fire and the fidget spinner had literally, It was smoking, It was in flames,” Allums said.

Allums says the fidget spinner had only been charging for less than 45 minutes when it caught fire. Her son quickly put water on it in the sink. You can still see ashes there. Also, you can see the fidget spinner scorched a small section of carpet. Kimberly is thankful they caught it in time. She says things could have been a lot worse.

“We were about five to ten minutes from leaving the house for the day before this happened. So it was nothing but God that held us back because I was actually running late that morning,” Allums said. “I just really want people to be aware of this because a lot of people have been inboxing me reaching out to me leaving messages saying my child has this same fidget spinner. Anytime, you have anything that needs to be charged, we really need to be paying attention to the manufactures of these, doing our research.”

Kimberly says she tried tracking down the company that sells these fidget spinners but hasn’t had any luck. On the box it says “Made in China” and that’s about it.

There have been warnings about fidget spinners being a choking hazard. The Consumer Product Safety Commission is looking into the incidents of choking.

After making the CPSC aware of this incident, they say they are looking into the claims Ms. Allums is making about this particular model fidget spinner.

