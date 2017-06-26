DCH health system looking to create community sexual assault response team

The DCH health system is looking to establish a community sexual assault program which would be a first of its kind for Tuscaloosa County.

DCH Regional Medical Center would be just one partner in the forming of a sexual assault emergency response team for the area. The goal is to have as many resources as possible for the victim all at once.



A University of Alabama spokesperson said a community effort has been established to work toward strategies to establish a SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) program in Tuscaloosa.



The partnership includes UA, the District Attorney, DCH providers and administrators, local law enforcement leaders, and victim advocate representatives from local agencies.



The Director of the Emergency Department for the medical center, Terri Snider, explained the first step towards forming a community sexual assault haven, is finding a location away from DCH hospital.

“It's just a lot more private and calming and protected for those individuals,” said Snider. Snider said not every sexual assault victim wants to come to the ER right away. “That's a very difficult, I mean that's a very private, very hard time in someone's life and to have to sit in the middle of a busy emergency department with lots of noise,” said Snider.



It could be traumatic for a victim after such an ordeal. Not On My Campus, a UA sexual assault awareness group said the topic is uncomfortable for many to deal with.



“People may shy away of reporting it just because there is a certain type of shame associated with this crime,” said Not On My Campus secretary, Ashley Rolling.



Snider said at the off-campus facility, certified nurses can perform an exam, and have councilors available, they all, would make up the response team.



“It's very beneficial to have it all in one location, everything is easily accessible, it would definitely make the victim feel at ease,” said Not On My Campus Vice President, Callie Dunn.



Dunn said this could encourage some to speak up. “Anytime you do anything you always look for how you can get better. We want to advocate for our patients and do what's best for them,” said Snider.



In the meantime, officials with DCH Regional Medical Center work with the group Turning Point Services to get victims of sexual assault the help they need.



Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.