Escaped inmate from Chilton County

New concerns tonight about E. coli infested waters ruining your summer vacation plans.More >>
New concerns tonight about E. coli infested waters ruining your summer vacation plans.More >>
Overnight lows will fall into the lower 60s. We're in between systems for the next few days. We'll see an increase in the moisture over the next few days. This will mean more humidity and a chance for rain later in the week.More >>
Overnight lows will fall into the lower 60s. We're in between systems for the next few days. We'll see an increase in the moisture over the next few days. This will mean more humidity and a chance for rain later in the week.More >>
The Chilton County Sheriff's Dept. is searching for an escaped inmate.More >>
The Chilton County Sheriff's Dept. is searching for an escaped inmate.More >>
Get your resumes ready for a huge job fair in Gadsden!More >>
Get your resumes ready for a huge job fair in Gadsden!More >>
This past Sunday marked the last service for Sandusky United Methodist Church.More >>
This past Sunday marked the last service for Sandusky United Methodist Church.More >>