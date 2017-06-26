Escaped inmate from Chilton County

The Chilton County Sheriff's Dept. is searching for an escaped inmate. Jeremy Wade Littleton is a white male with brown hair, blue eyes, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs 136 pounds.

Littleton was last seen in blue hospital scrubs and a white t-shirt at Shelby Baptist Hospital.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Chilton County Sheriff's office.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.