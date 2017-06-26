Chilton Co. inmate recaptured after escaping from hospital - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

By Chelsea Pruitt, Digital Content Producer
Jeremy Wade Littleton (Source: Chilton County Sheriff's Dept.) Jeremy Wade Littleton (Source: Chilton County Sheriff's Dept.)
CLANTON, AL (WBRC) -

A Chilton County inmate who escaped from the hospital is back in custody, according to the sheriff's office.

Jeremy Wade Littleton was captured overnight.  

Littleton was last seen in blue hospital scrubs and a white t-shirt at Shelby Baptist Hospital.

He is back in the Chilton County Jail. 

