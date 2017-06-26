Kerry Goode visits Cornelius Bennett Greystone golf event

Former Alabama running back Kerry Goode visited Cornelius Bennett's golf outing Monday at Greystone.

Kerry was diagnosed with ALS, or Lou Gehrig's Disease about two years ago.

The Town Creek native says that he is happy for each day the Lord gives him.

Kerry offered a quick update on his fight as he continues to battle a disease that has no known cure.

"I'm doing good, I guess. The main thing would be my breathing is a little compromised, but other than that doing pretty good. Can't complain. Everyday above ground is better than below ground for me," said Goode. "I came out here to support Cornelius and his cause. You know, helping kids to have some success in life that we'd had."

