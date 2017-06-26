Gadsden regional job fair to be held Tuesday

Get your resumes ready for a huge job fair in Gadsden!

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 210 at the Tracks in Gadsden.

The job fair is free and open to the public.

You are encouraged to pre-register and can do so at this link.

WBRC is a proud sponsor of the regional job fair.

